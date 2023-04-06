Diablo IV Release Date, Preorders & Trailers

Diablo IV is the newest entry in Blizzard’s dungeon crawler franchise and sees players return to Sanctuary once again to battle the swarms of demonic creatures that flood the world. Set many years after Diablo III, the game sees a new demon named Lilith come forth and begin to wreak havoc on the people of Sanctuary, and it’s up to you to thwart her plans and save the world.

If you want to get your hands on Diablo IV, we’ve got all the details you need to know, including release dates, times, platforms, and editions, in this guide so you can get prepared to dive into hell.

What is the release date and times of Diablo IV?

Diablo IV will have a different launch time and date depending on where you are in the world. For those who purchase the Standard Edition, the game will launch at the following times:

US – June 5, 4 pm PST

UK – June 6, 12 am BST

Asia – June 6,m 8 am KST

Oops, I was wrong! Early access for Deluxe and Ultimate pre-orders in the US is Thursday 6/1 at 4PM, 6/2 at 12am in Europe, 6/2 at 8am in Asia. Regular launch 6/5 at 4pm, 6/6 at 12am Europe, and 6/6 8am Asia. https://t.co/ArlnmZE3AJ — Mike Ybarra (@Qwik) April 5, 2023

For those who purchase the Deluxe or Ultimate Editions and have early access to play the game early, the game will launch at the following time:

US – June 1, 4 pm PST

UK – June 2, 12 am BST

Asia – June 2, 8 am KST

While nothing has been confirmed yet, there will likely be a chance to preload the game before its release so you can get straight into the game when it goes live.

All Diablo IV Preorders, Platforms, & Editions

Diablo IV will be released on PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. There are three different versions of the game for players to choose from, the Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Ultimate Edition, each with additional bonuses and benefits.

The Standard Edition will get you a copy of Diablo Iv and some preorder bonuses for other Blizzard games. These include the Inarius Wings & Inarius Murloc Pet for Diablo 3, Amalgam of Rage Mount for World of Warcraft, and Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set for Diablo Immortal. This edition will cost $69.99/£59.99.

The Deluxe Edition will get you everything in the previous edition and some extra cosmetics, the Temptation Mount and Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor, both of which can be used in Diablo IV. In addition to cosmetics, this edition comes with the first Battle Pass and early access to the full game at the times listed above. This edition of the game will set you back $89.99/£79.99.

Lastly, the Ultimate Edition comes with everything from the previous version, including early access and the Battle Pass, as well as the exclusive emote Wings of the Creator and a 20-tier skip in the Battle Pass, giving you a headstart on the first season. This version will cost $99.99/£89.99.

Diablo IV Trailer

Here is the official reveal trailer titled “By Three They Come” for Diablo IV, revealed back at Blizzcon 2019.

Here is the official Diablo IV gameplay trailer.

Here is the trailer for Diablo IV’s endgame content.

This guide will be updated as new information becomes available.