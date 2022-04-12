Digital Foundry reignites Switch Pro rumors while discussing the Breath of the Wild sequel trailer

Nintendo has repeatedly denied the existence of a Switch Pro model, and it might not even be the thing you actually want from the company. Even so, rumors of the souped-up Switch continue to crop up.

Digital Foundry has sparked the discussion again in an episode of DF Direct Weekly. While talking about Breath of the Wild 2’s delay to spring 2023, the crew brings up technical aspects of new footage in the game’s latest trailer. “This trailer was interesting because the image quality seemed quite good,” remarks host John Linneman. From there, the question of whether the trailer is actually running on a current Nintendo Switch is asked.

“I honestly don’t think it is,” answers fellow host Alexander Battaglia. “We have seen so very rarely volumetric clouds on Switch. Another thing in the trailer was camera cuts having perfect anti-aliasing, which is even rare for a Series X or PlayStation 5 game. I think this is going to be the equivalent of Breath of the Wild, where it launches on the old and also on the new.”

To reiterate, Nintendo has not confirmed the existence of any such “new” hardware at this time. That won’t stop rumors of a Switch Pro, nor will it stop speculation about Breath of the Wild 2. A patent already hinted at new game mechanics, and a new Master Sword was seen in the latest trailer.