Disney Dreamlight Valley kickoff April with the next update, and the arrival of Simba

Fans of Disney Dreamlight Valley have been patiently awaiting the next update and the developers have finally delivered the news we have all been waiting for. After the roadmap that was released at the beginning of the year, we already had a decent idea of what to expect from Disney Dreamlight Valley this year, but they’ve pulled back the curtain on what we can expect for April’s update.

Related: How to unlock Olaf in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The fourth free update drops on April 5 and should be a doozy. We don’t know exactly what’s included in this update, but the tweet from the Disney Dreamlight Valley official Twitter page let us know that we will be getting grown-up Simba as well as a new Star Path celebrating the Disney parks.

Did you miss our previously shared content roadmap? Here's a refresher on what to expect in Update 4! 👀✨ pic.twitter.com/IUaN34kVAq — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) March 29, 2023

Related: Where to catch Kingfish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The tease also says a new realm, which will most likely be for Simba, although it wouldn’t be the first time we’d get a surprise character. For example, we got a surprise Stitch in the last 2022 update. Until the developers release more details, we don’t have much more information on what this fourth update will include, but regardless it should be a fun update for fans of Dreamlight. After all, who doesn’t want to add more Disney Park content to their Valley?

On top of this, we can look forward a bit further with the knowledge that multiplayer will be coming to the game at some point this year. It’s not currently known if that update will coincide with Dreamlight’s exit from early access, but we’re hoping that more inventory space will also come alongside the multiplayer. It’s definitely something many fans want.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.