Disney Dreamlight Valley Teases “Glide” Ability Ahead of New Update

Just this past week Disney Dreamlight Valley announced their fourth free update that is set to release on April 5. Although we didn’t get to see much in the original announcement, we did learn that Simba from The Lion King, as well as a new Star Path celebrating the Disney Parks, would be coming to the Valley. Today, the developers have added yet another tease, showing a new way that we’ll be getting around Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Related: Disney Dreamlight Valley fan showcases how to recreate premium shop sweaters, effectively taking cheese from the mouse’s mouth

Disney Dreamlight Valley will add park ride decorations

In a tweet the Disney Dreamlight Valley team posted yesterday on Twitter, they shared a short clip of a player riding on what looks like magic, teasing us with the caption “gliding into this weekend be like.” Unfortunately, that’s all we’re getting now as the tweet simply says we’ll learn more soon. This tweet now has players wondering what this hoverboard-like device is, as well as picking apart the clip and looking for other items that are on the way.

Gliding into this weekend like 🏄✨

More Update 4 news coming soon! pic.twitter.com/3JWjHKK9qi — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) March 30, 2023

The most notable of the new additions is likely all of the Disney Park-themed items. You can see a Ferris wheel and the teacup rides in the clip above, which will likely be a part of the Star Pass mentioned in the first tease. We also noticed a new pink and purple headband that seems to light up and some new balloons, which again could be a part of the Park celebration. Of course, with that being one of the main features of the April update, we’d expect to see much more Park-themed items when the update is live.

Fortunately, we don’t have to wait too long to see what all of this new stuff is about. We’ll learn exactly how fast that magical hoverboard is on April 5 when the update drops. Of course, there is sure to be quite a bit for fans of the game to dig into as they join Disney Dreamlight Valley in a brand-new celebration of the Disney Parks.