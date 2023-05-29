Disney Dreamlight Valley Teases June Update With Sinister Tweet

“Pride of the Valley” was the latest update released for Disney Dreamlight Valley back in April, and since then things have been a little bit quiet. It was the fourth major content release by Gameloft, which added a series of new quests, items, and events for players to participate in.

However, it looks like the developers have started teasing a new update on Twitter, suggesting that fans can expect something soon. Fans of the popular life simulation game are eagerly anticipating the update’s release date, even though the team hasn’t announced a specific date, but has been constantly teasing players each week leading up to June.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Update Coming in June

Make your way to familiar, but Forgotten, places in Update 5 – coming this June. pic.twitter.com/mrhfZthyLO — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) May 24, 2023

The Disney Dreamlight Valley official Twitter page posted a tweet with a somber image telling their players to “make your way to familiar, but Forgotten, places in Update 5 – coming this June.” The tweet seems to hint at either a new biome or that more characters have fallen victim to The Forgetting.

The tweet has opened up a lot of conversation between fans in the comments about things they want to see added. One user shared that the developers should add mounts, allowing players to ride horses like Maximus. They also suggested adding companions of popular characters like Pascal, Bruni, and Bolt.

Another player said, “I just KNOW this is going to be about Maleficent coming to the valley.” The tweet seemingly hints at the possibility of a darker theme in this update. Disney Dreamlight Valley already has villains like Scar and Ursula; but we could see more evil characters appearing in the game.

New items are coming to a Valley near you with Update 5. For instance, no wooded path is truly complete without an artisanal bench ✨



Please do try not to forget your personal belongings when stopping to take a rest, though… pic.twitter.com/c8S1t2uwWl — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) May 27, 2023

Gameloft confirmed that the fifth free update for the game would release in June during its paid Early Access phase. This would introduce several new features, such as clothing manikins and customization options. Additionally, there are hints of something ominous lurking beneath the surface.