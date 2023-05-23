Disney Dreamlight Valley Player Advocates For Missing Decoration Features

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a game that inspires players to create, decorate, and design as much as possible. While this is the goal of the game for its players, sometimes it still has limitations that the fans don’t appreciate. The game does not let players place items close together and limits how many items players can have on their Valley.

With any game, players hate limitations, and they are one of the downfalls every game faces when it comes to players needing more space to store their in-game goodies and treasures. In Disney Dreamlight Valley, this means telling players to place fewer items than they want into their world.

Related: Disney Dreamlight Valley Data Corruption Leaves PlayStation Player Distraught

Disney Dreamlight Valley Players Frustrated With Customization Limitations

Reddit user “mr_mysterioussy” discusses their frustration when decorating their Valley and making it look unique to them. They shared that having the straight and squared-off pathways wasn’t what they were going for and preferred the pathway containing rounds and curves. Disney Dreamlight Valley players have figured out ways to curve their pathways and add bushes around to cover up the edges. However, doing this makes their number go up regarding their placement limit, which is beyond frustrating.

Developer Gameloft recently teased how we’d be getting some new customization features added to Disney Dreamlight Valley, but not necessarily in a way to fix decorating the Valley. The teaser showed how players could use their custom designs on things like beds and whatnot, reminding players of the custom creations on Animal Crossing New Horizons.

(psssst. hey you! yeah you, the creative one over there)



What if we told you Update 5 will give you a brand new way to flex your design chops and add your own personal Touch to the Valley?



It's almost like Magic ✨ pic.twitter.com/jE4H1P6dCs — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) May 17, 2023

Related: Disney Dreamlight Valley: Where To Find Emerald

Gameloft hasn’t hinted at adding more storage in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but it’s the need of an hour because this will only continue to get harder as more and more new items keep coming out from them.