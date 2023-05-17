Disney Dreamlight Valley Summer Update – All Teasers & Information

Disney Dreamlight Valley has been taunting fans by teasing their updates each month or so, and this time hasn’t been any different. From the looks of the teasers we’ve seen so far, it seems the Summer update is going to be a big bang. Fans are hyped to get another exciting update, especially after not receiving one for all of May.

However, the developers have promised an update coming in June for sure. Here is what we can expect from the teasers and information we’ve been given so far for the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Update Coming in June

As an extra special reward, look out for this teapot, based off the Mad Tea Party attraction, spinning into your inbox with our next update in June! pic.twitter.com/BIE6M6k2li — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) May 4, 2023

About a little over a week ago when the community challenge was completed, Disney Dreamlight Valley shared on its Twitter account that players could expect to get a bonus item for completing them faster than they had planned for. The little teapot on the table here will be sent to players via their mailbox in-game that matches the teacups park ride.

However, this tweet also confirms when the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update would take place as well. The teapot will be in players’ mailboxes during the next update which is set to release in June.

New Clothing Manikins To Save Outfits

Ready to REALLY show off your favorite outfits? 💃✨ Here's your first look at the in-development Mannequin item arriving in Update 5 – use it to showcase and wear your favorite fits! pic.twitter.com/cAJW5brI0M — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) May 9, 2023

It is no joke that players in Disney Dreamlight Valley design some of the best clothing for their avatars, both Disney themed and not Disney themed. Players who also might have more than one ideal outfit they want to switch back and forth between are now in luck. The new update will bring with it manikins that can be placed down inside the players home, and with just a simple click, it transfers the outfits.

This makes it super easy to have more than one outfit available to be worn as well as displaying the cool fashion that players in the game have. This is also a wonderful opportunity for players to design a walk-in closet in their homes as well.

This is all of the Information and teasers we have seen so far from the Disney Dreamlight Valley developers, but there is still time for us to see some more. Until then, players can participate in Twitch Drops to claim to extra prizes before the next update.