Disney Dreamlight Valley unveils a special animal companion making its way to the game in update 3

Disney Dreamlight Valley has been full of surprises since its launch into early release, with plenty of updates that have kept the fanbase busy. Not long ago, the developers shared a post with tons of information about what we can expect in the coming months. The post came with an announcement that update 3 will be coming right around the corner in February. While speculation about what all will be in the update is aflame, some of the devs have recently shown off a little of what we can expect in the update and it comes in the form of a new animal companion.

Dreamlight Valley already has a whole host of animal companions for you to track down and befriend, with some of them being themed after the current Star Path. The latest animal companion to be showcased was revealed by one of the developers on the official Discord server. The short video clip showed off a rather dapper-looking rabbit fully dressed in lavender a tuxedo complete with a bow tie and top hat that goes perfectly with the 100th Anniversary of them of the next Star Path. The post states that the information will be shared on other platforms starting tomorrow, but that hasn’t stopped fans from posting images of the rabbit all over Twitter.

Want another Update 3 sneak peek? 🐰✨ Head over to our official Discord for your first look at the new Animal Companion coming in "A Festival of Friendship"! https://t.co/fWjK3RFHtp — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) January 30, 2023

The next update for Disney Dreamlight Valley is set to release within the next month with most of the hype being focused on the inclusion of Mirabel from Encanto and Olaf from Frozen. There are bound to be more surprises on the way as the update gets closer to release. While there hasn’t been an official release date announced for the update, many have speculated that it will release sometime between February 7 and February 15. More updates are slated to release later this year along with more characters and even the addition of multiplayer.