Multiplayer, realms, and new characters headline Disney Dreamlight Valley’s 2023 roadmap

Since Disney Dreamlight Valley was released on early access back in September 2022, new content has felt almost non-stop. Players have flooded Dreamlight Valley, making friends with the residents and farming plenty of pumpkins. 2023 is a brand new year, and it is full of possibilities for content. In the latest blog post for the game, the developers confirmed part of what we can expect to see in the valley in the first half of 2023. It’s an exciting time to be a Disney fan — and a more exciting time to be a Dreamlight Valley fan.

The post has a lot to unpack, with the first of the updates coming next month. We can probably expect this update to go live shortly after the current Star Path ends, so expect it to drop sometime around the middle of the month. Previously, the Dreamlight Valley team confirmed that inventory management will be coming alongside this update. This update will also include Mirabel from Encanto and introduce more to the Frosted Heights biome.

Image via Gameloft

One of the previous updates to the valley introduced Scar to the Sunlit Plateau while also continuing the story. Coming in April, we will see Simba coming to the valley alongside a new realm. Finally, in the early summer, we can expect more information about the Forgotten Lands, along with a secret princess appearing in the valley. Based on the picture of the pumpkin house, many believe that it could be Cinderella along with the Fairy Godmother.

Expect some major additions to the valley, including multiplayer — something that fans have been begging the developers for since the game’s early access release. We also anticipate additional motifs, realms, and furniture. Disney Dreamlight Valley is hitting the ground running in 2023, and the valley is about to get some major improvements.