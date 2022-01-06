Dragon Ball: The Breakers is connected to Xenoverse, with save data having “some effect”

In an interview with Fanbyte, Dragon Ball: The Breakers producer Ryosuke Hara confirmed that the upcoming, abnormal take on the Dragon Ball series would connect to the Dragon Ball: Xenoverse titles. Additionally, having Xenoverse save data on your system will have “some effect” on The Breakers, said the producer.

Dragon Ball: Xenoverse and its sequel are set in alternate timelines from the mainline Dragon Ball manga/anime series; time travel is a central part of each game’s story. Given that The Breakers’ premise involves civilians trying to build a time machine to escape notable Dragon Ball villains like Frieza and Cell, it’s easy to imagine how The Breakers could intersect with the Xenoverse series.

Related: Is Dragon Ball: The Breakers cross platform/crossplay?

Hara didn’t elaborate on what “effect” having Xenoverse save data would have on The Breakers, but one could presume it’ll probably take the form of some in-game bonus. It’s also not known if both Xenoverse titles, or only the most recent one, will yield the “effect.”

Bandai Namco announced Dragon Ball: The Breakers in late 2021, and it was a rather shocking announcement. While many of the games based on Dragon Ball take the forms of fighting games or RPGs, The Breakers is an asymmetrical multiplayer game that has more in common with Dead by Daylight than it does any existing Dragon Ball game. The game previously had a closed beta in December 2021.