Elden Ring fans can’t decide if the game’s anti-cheat service is good enough

Elden Ring fans are already preparing to face a big bear boss when the game launches in a few weeks, and now a new point of discussion has arisen among the community. Modding the PC version of Dark Souls is one thing, but outright cheating invaders are a pervasive issue. PC players anticipating Elden Ring aren’t sure if the new ant-cheat measures being taken are good enough.

The discussion was sparked by a post by Reddit user hzy980512, when they realized that Elden Ring’s EULA named EasyAntiCheat as its method of reckoning with cheaters. It’s worth noting that Dark Souls games on PC have no defense mechanism at all, but the ensuing thread is still full of mixed opinions.

Only a few Reddit users are dramatic in saying they won’t be playing the game at all now. Other, more nuanced takes point out that this is a good idea as long as it doesn’t interfere with the legitimate, popular FromSoftware mod scene. Some even praise the choice — much of Dark Souls cheating is done through Cheat Engine, which EasyAntiCheat is well suited to stop. It may not lessen the overall number, “but it will at least limit what they can do,” user BurninM4n postures.

In any case, the release date is drawing near. Elden Ring will launch on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One on February 25. The main story should take around 30 hours to complete, and you’ll be able to see multiple endings and start New Game Plus after that.