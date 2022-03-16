Elden Ring had a pair of underwear armor that was cut from the game

Skimpy armor in video games is nothing new — MMO Lost Ark is actually changing its revealing wardrobe in response to some controversy. It’s nothing new for FromSoftware either. Every Soulsborne game’s most stripped-down class, literally and figuratively, begins the game in a loincloth, including Elden Ring’s Wretch.

The Deathbed Smalls are something else entirely, though. This lingerie-like piece of armor is literally Fia, the Deathbed Companion’s underwear. It’s no surprise that it has weak stats, at least according to its Fextralife wiki entry. Reading that, you’ll also learn that the Deathbed Smalls are unavailable in the main game, as they were cut at some point during development.

Of course, that’s not stopping PC players from obtaining them — they still exist in the game’s code. AttackOfTheFanboy explains that using Cheat Engine and ID code 1930300 will add the underwear to your inventory. Note that if you want do this yourself, you’ll have to play the game offline. Cheat Engine, even if it’s only being used for aesthetic purposes, is still cheating. Elden Ring players might be divided over the game’s use of Easy Anti-Cheat, but it’s still very much in place.

In the meantime, there are plenty of legitimate armor sets to obtain in Elden Ring. We can show you where to find Alberich‘s armor, how to get the Malformed Dragon armor, and more.