Elden Ring is the biggest new IP in Europe since 2016

FromSoftware’s Elden Ring is the biggest new IP in Europe since Ubisoft’s The Division back in 2016. The hype leading up to the game’s release in February was pointing towards a successful game, but publisher Bandai Namco couldn’t have hoped for more from the open-world title.

According to GI.biz, Elden Ring “was comfortably Europe’s biggest game of February, and was No.1 in most major territories.” This is especially impressive given it was only released on February 25. Horizon Forbidden West was the second-best-selling game in February, following its smash-hit launch in the U.K. These sales helped propel Elden Ring to being the biggest game launch in Europe since Call of Duty: Vanguard in November 2021, and the best-selling new IP in the continent in six years.

While most picked up Elden Ring on consoles, the game actually sold best on PC in Europe, with the platform “representing 44% of total sales.” Nearly half of you opted to play FromSoft’s latest on PC across Europe. PS5 made up 27%, then Xbox on 16%, and PS4 with 13%.

It’s safe to say that Elden Ring has been a big success for Bandai Namco and FromSoftware. The open-world Souls-like game is full of hidden details, including a George R.R. Martin Easter egg, and players are constantly finding new ways to impress us. It was worth the wait for everyone, not least the publisher.