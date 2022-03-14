Elden Ring has been hiding a George R.R. Martin Easter egg in plain sight

Soulsborne studio FromSoftware working with famed author George R.R. Martin seemed like a match made in heaven when it was announced, and the result is Elden Ring, a game that represents the developer at its beautiful, brilliant best. Martin’s influence can be felt in the world’s numerous castles, as well as a narrative that hinges on mad monarchs, spurned lovers, and sibling rivalry.

There’s also a major nod to Martin that is easy to overlook. The game’s eight Shardbearers, who carry the Great Runes, all have names starting with the letter G, R, or M. What’s more, the names of the four key demigods spell out Martin’s initials: Godfrey, Rennala, Radagon, Marika — GRRM. It seems so obvious, but it’s easy to miss given the sheer scale of Elden Ring and its many, many bosses.

That’s a strong reference to George R.R. Martin the author, but his most famous work has its own Easter egg in Elden Ring too. A Song of Ice and Fire, famously adapted for HBO as Game of Thrones, is a battle for the Iron Throne, a lord’s seat built out of numerous swords. Finding the Sword of Morne as part of a quest in Elden Ring’s Castle Morne blatantly references this. The sword, properly called the Grafted Blade Greatsword, is itself built out of several other blades. Beat Leonine Misbegotten to get it.