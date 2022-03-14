Elden Ring speedrun drops below 30 minutes, less than a month after release

While most people will likely take dozens of hours to complete the challenging open-world title Elden Ring, one skilled player has managed to reach the credits in under half an hour. Completing any FromSoftware game is an impressive achievement, but to do so in the time it takes most of us to create our character.

Streamer Distortion2 has managed to reach the Elden Ring credits in under 30 minutes. Before even a month has passed since the game’s launch. As anyone would, he has taken to Twitter to reveal his ludicrous achievement and some of the stats behind it.

Elden Ring goes under 30 minutes. What a crazy day! pic.twitter.com/VkG2CCMgGn — Distortion2 🕐 Elden Ring (@Distortion_2) March 14, 2022

Various tricks were employed to complete Elden Ring in under half an hour, including a Godfrey skip. Whether or not you can truly count the game finished without having fought a number of its bosses is another question, but you still cannot deny that reaching the end credits in under 30 minutes is mind-boggling.

Distortion2 also shared his latest record-breaking speedrun on YouTube, which you can watch below. Beware, though, for spoilers lurk within.

While we’re worrying about what to do with the Remembrance of the Black Blade and Rot Goddess in Elden Ring, other people are busy completing the game. What are you doing still reading? You could have completed Elden Ring twice over in this time.