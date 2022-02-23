Elden Ring lets you change your gender and appearance at any time

Custom characters have always been a staple of the Soulsborne series. Choosing your gender, appearance, and class is how every game but Sekiro: Shadows Die twice begins. Elden Ring offers its own range of customization options, but it’s also the first to let you change them at any time.

As mentioned by Washington Post game reporter Gene Park on Twitter, Elden Ring does indeed allow you to “change your appearance and gender at any time.” It may sound like a small change, but it is the first time one of these games has allowed you to do so. Furthermore, the ‘fashion Souls’ concept is also reinforced in Elden Ring. Park later mentions that you can also transmogrify your equipment at any time. In other words, you can keep the appearance of armor you like while using the stats of a different piece of gear — another first for the Soulsborne series.

In Elden Ring you can change your characters appearance and gender at any time https://t.co/MEzbzrUpvS — Gene Park Souls (@GenePark) February 23, 2022

The Elden Ring embargo has lifted, so you can check out our review and learn why this game represents FromSoftware at its best. Early reviews has been universally positive, with Elden Ring rising to be the highest-rated game of all time on OpenCritic. The public release date is quickly approaching, so have a look at our the list of classes in Elden Ring to help you decide what to choose. You may be able to swap your gender and appearance, but classes are locked in.