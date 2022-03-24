Elden Ring Master Sword mod adds one of the most legendary blades in video game history

Elden Ring is full of beautiful blades, from the sleep-inducing Sword of Saint Trina to the Game of Thrones-inspired Grafted Blade Greatsword. Now, PC players can add another storied slasher to their collection: the Master Sword from the Legend of Zelda series.

That’s thanks to a new mod from xdec99, available on NexusMods. The Master Sword replaces Rogier’s Rapier — here’s where to find it if you don’t have that weapon already. With a little file manipulation, you can replace any Elden Ring sword with the mod too. Creator xdec99 got the model from digital artist Yogonesia and paired it with the sheathe from Breath of the Wild. There was already a Master Sword mod from MrMorritos3D, but xdec99 made their own because of “how the player’s hand clipped through the hilt [in that] mod.”

Funny enough, xdec99’s previous Elden Ring mod has some wonkiness of its own. It added the Hylian Shield, the Master Sword’s best friend. MrMorritos3D has some additional Elden Ring work as well: Cloud’s Buster Sword from Final Fantasy VII Remake. Elden Ring PC players have tons of options for customizing their experience.

Just remember that doing so requires you to play the game offline. Mods are not usable online — not even reskins like this. Elden Ring players might be split on the game’s anti-cheat service, but it does its job in that regard.