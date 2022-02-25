Elden Ring passes 750,000 concurrent Steam players on launch day

Elden Ring, maybe you’ve heard of it. Considering it was the top wishlisted game on Steam for a while, it’s no surprise that it would achieve some big launch day numbers, but the sheer popularity of the game one day one is staggering.

According to SteamDB, Elden Ring passed a massive 750,000 concurrent players on PC on day one — 764,835 to be exact. As of the time of this writing, FromSoftware’s latest game hasn’t even been available for a full 24 hours yet, so don’t be surprised if that number climbs even higher as word-of-mouth spreads. Elden Ring is also sitting in the number-three spot for the most-played Steam game, behind Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Lost Ark. Keep in mind that it’s also available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One, so the total number of players across all platforms is even higher.

The PC version has seen some criticism, however. To that end, upcoming updates for the game will fix mouse sensitivity and Easy Anti-Cheat errors on PC. The PS5 version of Elden Ring also has a save bug, which publisher Bandai Namco has also pledged to fix. This all comes after the game’s day one patch, which improved the controls and balance for everyone.