Elden Ring day one patch improves controls and balance before its wider release

We’re just a few hours away from Elden Ring unlocking, but you might want to wait a few more minutes when it finally becomes playable. We already knew a day one patch was coming, but now that we know what’s in it, you’re probably going to want to download it before jumping in.

While vague in places, the patch notes on Bandai Namco’s website sound quite important. Version 1.02.1 adds “improved player controls,” as well as adjustments for both game balance and on-screen text. Elden Ring doesn’t have an easy mode, so any improvements to the controls or balance are certainly welcome. Some bugs affecting NPC quests, missing music, and the Xbox wireless headset have been squashed as well. That last one will definitely be helpful those playing on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, even if Elden Ring isn’t coming to Game Pass. The full patch notes are listed at the bottom of this article.

Notably, ray tracing is absent from these particular patch notes. That feature “is planned to be supported after the launch,” according to the page, and “will be revealed in future announcements.” Still, Elden Ring is a darn good-looking game. In fact, our review calls it FromSoftware’s beautiful, brilliant best.

Image via FromSoftware

Elden Ring Version 1.02.1 Patch Notes

Improved player controls

Addition and adjustment of BGM

Text adjustments

Balance adjustments

NPC event fixes and adjustments

Fixed frame rate drops under certain conditions

Fixed text bug in some languages