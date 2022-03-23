Elden Ring patch 1.03.2 fixes Nepheli Loux’s questline, Ash of War Endure, and more — full patch notes

Video games are delicate ecosystems. Change even a small thing, and you’re likely to impact other bits of code without intending. That’s why many updates to ongoing games tend to be followed by minor updates to fix the bugs introduced in the previous patch. Elden Ring, for all its universal praise, has fallen victim to this vicious cycle.

Bandai Namco announced on their blog that they are rolling out patch 1.03.2, which is intended to fix bugs that appeared after the previous patch, 1.03. The patch is for all systems that run the game and includes fixes for various bugs that have popped up.

Elden Ring patch 1.03.3 fixes some major bugs, including one that prevented players from advancing Nepheli Loux’s questline, one that caused players to randomly die when descending from a spot near Bestial Sanctum, one that prevented Ash of War, Endure from taking effect, and one that allowed players to teleport others to random map coordinates in multiplayer.

Players will have to have 1.03.2 update to play online, but the balance and quest fixes make this necessary for anyone who wants to play Elden Ring. The game continues to be a big hit for FromSoftware, with more than 12 million copies sold in its first month, so expect the developers to continue to support it for the foreseeable future.

Elden Ring Patch Notes 1.03.2