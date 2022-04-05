Elden Ring’s illusory walls aren’t the only ones — Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has them too

There’s a lot going on in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. The fun fantasy romp has plenty of Lucky Dice to track down, but they’re not the only hidden things in this world. As it turns out, there are fake walls that hide treasure too.

As discovered by Polygon, certain walls in the Wonderlands will give you a melee prompt. Pressing the button breaks through the barrier and dispels the illusion, revealing a surprise on the other side. In Polygon’s case, one of the aforementioned Lucky Dice was waiting behind the wall.

Fake walls like these are nothing new, but FromSoftware’s Soulsborne series tends to dominate the discussion when they come up nowadays. Illusory walls are present in Elden Ring, and players have even found some that take multiple hits to dispel, although this may be unintentional on the developer’s part. In either case, intended illusory walls are spread all across the game, and you’ll find them in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands as well. Be on the lookout for those melee prompts!

If you want to give Wonderlands a go, we’ve got a few guides to get you started. We’ll show you the best classes to choose and even help you find the Unreal Engine Easter egg. Speaking of which, Unreal Engine 5 has launched, and it includes two starter games, one of which is 2021’s The Matrix Awakens demo.