Epic Games has already raised $36 Million through Fortnite Proceeds for Humanitarian Relief in Ukraine

Following Epic Games’ announcement to raise funds for humanitarian relief in Ukraine, the company announced it has already raised $36 million. The amount raised so far will include Xbox’s cut from Fortnite purchases during this time which the total amount will also be donated to humanitarian organizations including Unicef, World Food Programme, UNHCR, and Direct Relief.

Following yesterday’s launch of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, Epic Games announced that all real-money purchases from March 20 to April 3 will be donated toward humanitarian relief for people affected by the war in Ukraine. Fortnite purchases from V-Buck Packs, Fortnite Crew, gifted Battle Passes, and cosmetic packs will count toward the total donated amount during the window.

Epic said in a March 20 blog post that it’s not waiting for the actual funds to come in and donate after the two-week period. Instead, the company says it is logging all transactions reported and sending any “funds to the humanitarian relief organizations within days.”

While only four humanitarian organizations are listed so far, Epic says it is looking to add more organizations soon. As of right now, a nongovernmental organization has stated that it has already sent 48 tons of medical aid toward Ukraine since the start of Russia’s war on Ukraine.