Fortnite donating all proceeds raised for the next two weeks to relief efforts in Ukraine

With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continuing for nearly a month now, more and more companies from around the world have started donating funds to the latter nation in order to support them from afar. Now, another major company has joined the mix.

Epic Games has announced that all proceeds accumulated through its massively popular battle royale shooter Fortnite from March 20 to April 3 will be donated to Direct Relief, United Nations Children’s Fund, United Nations World Food Programme, and UNHCR in order to support Ukraine.

Epic says that the proceeds from all real-money purchases, including V-Buck Packs, Fortnite Crew, gifted Battle Passes, and premium cosmetic packs will go towards the aforementioned organizations. Xbox is also partnering with Epic to donate all proceeds from Fortnite-related content in the Microsoft Store to Ukraine as well.

It’s worth pointing out that simply using already obtained V-Bucks will not count towards these donations, as they need to be obtained with real money after today’s date.

This fundraiser couldn’t come at a better time, as Epic has just launched Fortnite’s newest content season today, meaning tons of people will be buying V-Bucks in order to get the new Battle Pass content, which in turn leads to more donations.