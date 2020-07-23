Fable reboot rumors gather pace ahead of potential Xbox Games Showcase reveal

The long-rumored Fable reboot could be unveiled at today’s Xbox Games Showcase, according to industry insiders. Speculation about a possible reveal have swirled online over the past few weeks, and those rumors have gathered pace in recent days as Microsoft’s next Xbox 20/20 event has drawn closer.

And the hype train has become fully engaged after Daniel Ahmad, Senior Analyst at video game industry consulting firm Niko Partners, hinted at the Fable reboot being part of the July 23 Xbox Games Showcase.

Xbox will hold its Games Showcase tomorrow to show off the latest titles coming to the platform.



I think it'll be a good show overall if you're a fan of Xbox Game Studios. No matter if you're an avowed Xbox fan or a fabled Xbox fan, it'll be good. https://t.co/A0oMFMEao2 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) July 22, 2020

Retweeting the official Xbox Twitter account ahead of the event, Ahmad said that Xbox Game Studios fans would be happy with the showing, before closing out his tweet with a “fabled Xbox fan” tease.

While the comment could be interpreted as trolling fans, a reply from GamesBeat reporter Jeff Grubb suggested that Ahmad had given the game away — literally — 24 hours being its official unveiling.

Daniel. — grubbsnax is back (@JeffGrubb) July 22, 2020

Grubb’s response may also be used to throw Xbox fans off the scent about what could really be unveiled later today, but it feels too on the nose not to back up claims that a Fable reboot announcement is imminent.

Rumors of a Fable franchise revival have done the rounds for several years now, but reports in recent weeks have only served to increase the expectation that a reveal is incoming. Last month, we reported about a Fable Twitter account being created in March, and rumors that Playground Games — Forza Horizon‘s developer — have been making a new Fable game have been in circulation since 2018.

Ex-IGN producer Alanah Pearce, who joined Kinda Funny Games last week, has also been vocal about a Fable reboot recently. Speaking ahead of the Xbox Games Showcase, Pearce said that she “knows Fable is being made” after many Microsoft employees told her it was happening. Hopefully, we’ll finally get confirmation of a Fable reboot during the showcase today.