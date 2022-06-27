Fall Guys fixes PlayStation 5 parties and voice chat bugs, hits 20 million player milestone

Fall Guys became free to play last week, alongside its release on Nintendo Switch and Xbox platforms, and it certainly seems to have done it some good. The transition hasn’t been without its wrinkles — an influx of new players put an undeniable strain on the servers, leaving some players waiting out some bugs and errors — but the results, as they say, speak for themselves.

MASSIVE THANK YOU TO ALL WHO HAVE STUMBLED



We reached an incredible 20 million players in the first 48 hours of Free For All! 🙌



…see you this weekend my beans! pic.twitter.com/uCUN8Kx5wt — Fall Guys… FREE FOR ALL! 👑 (@FallGuysGame) June 25, 2022

Within two days of going free to play, the official Fall Guys Twitter account announced that the game had hit an impressive 20 million players. It’ll be interesting to see how many of those players end up choosing to spend money on the game in the long run, but it’s nevertheless quite the milestone, and no doubt makes the hard work that the devs are putting into keeping the game updated and secure worth it. Indeed, a new patch for Fall Guys hit today, with a host of bug fixes and improvements.

we made some changes today, here are a bunch of them 🧵



Starting with… 🥁



PS5 Players will now be able to get into games whilst in a Party! wooooooooo! pic.twitter.com/f88vjz0H1p — Fall Guys… FREE FOR ALL! 👑 (@FallGuysGame) June 27, 2022

Among the most notable things in today’s update was a fix to an issue PS5 players were having which saw them unable to join games whilst in a Party. Another noteworthy fix came to the Voice Chat function, which had previously seen some issues with some players unable to hear each other. There are several more minor but appreciated improvements covered in the full patch notes shared on Twitter, which can be found below the announcement tweet.

Before you head back into another round of Fall Guys, make sure you get a full handle on all of the round games that are now available. Being on top of that can really help new players as they’re learning how to best bounce around each level. Don’t forget to hop into the Halo Spartan Showdown and get all of those rewards,