Fall Guys Season 6 will add cross progression, but require an Epic Games account

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout keeps rolling out seasonal content, and Season 6 will bring cross progression features when it kicks off. However, those features come with a caveat.

First, the good news. Cross progression means you’ll be able to access any cosmetics you’ve unlocked in any version of the game — they won’t be locked to the platformer where you earned them. The not-so-good news is that this will require all players to create an Epic Games account if they don’t already have one. Epic accounts are the medium by which developer Mediatonic will link all of your Fall Guys content together, and its blog post explains how to create an account if you need some help.

Once set up, you’ll need to choose a primary account on either PC or PlayStation 4. Any Crowns, Shards, and Kudos that you earn on that primary account will then be available everywhere else. These will overwrite any Crowns, Shard, or Kudos you have on other platforms, so you might want to spend those sooner rather than later. If you have varying DLC costumes across versions of the game, Mediatonic asks that you contact its support team once your account is linked to sort that out.

Speaking of costumes, the latest edition to Fall Guys is Knuckles the Echidna. He joins the ranks of Super Monkey Ball’s AiAi and many other crossover characters. As for Season 6, the start date has yet to be announced. A livestream from Mediatonic will air Tuesday, November 23, at 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT, during which the date will be revealed.