Fan-favorite Dehya leaves the deserts behind in a touching Genshin Impact character teaser

Ever since her introduction with Update 3.0 of Genshin Impact, fans have been looking forward to learning more about Dehya, the leader of Eremite mercenaries. With her bold yet caring personality and great character design, she was an instant hit with the players, most of which hoped that she would become a playable character in the future. Fortunately, that’s exactly what’s going to happen, and Genshin Impact players have been closely following the development around Dehya since the news dropped.

Character Teaser – "Dehya: Dawn Over the Sand" | Genshin Impact



"That wall was never meant for keeping things out. It was for protection."



With the anticipation building up, miHoYo has released a brand-new animated character teaser featuring Dehya and the epilogue of her story before she becomes a full-fledged playable character. In a touching conversation while riding a cart out from the desert, Dehya discusses mending fences with the people beyond the wall, caring for Eremite orphans, and what the future holds when it comes to protecting her people. It is an uplifting scene that gives closure to everything that happened during the Sumeru storyline so far, with the contrast between jungle and desert dwellers front and center.

With that, there is hope that Dehya will continue on as a character we can interact with even after she joins the cast of playable characters. However, there are still some concerns over the way her skill development and banner placement are panning out, with many players calling her kit weak and underwhelming. The appeal of the character can carry her only so far when it comes to the end-game content of Genshin Impact, so it remains to be seen if Dehya will become a part of any meta comps in the future. Before that, there will be plenty of time to pull for her when she officially joins the Wishing banners, and after that, there’s still the process of building her, equipping her, and everything else that comes with developing a brand new character in Genshin Impact.