Far Cry 6 gameplay reveal gives first look at weapons, combat, and more

Far Cry 6 was revealed last year at one of Ubisoft’s online events; however, we really haven’t seen much of the game in action. That all changed today as the developers pulled back the curtain and gave the world its first look at Far Cry 6’s gameplay. Of course, it was mostly short clips of action and lots of people talking, but it did provide some intriguing details for series fans. Plus, the whole thing ended with the reveal that the game is coming October 7.

The latest Far Cry is set in Yara, a faraway island that’s been frozen 50 years in the past after a violent revolution cut it off from the rest of the world. You’ll play as a guerrilla fighter trying to take on the evil regime running the island. That guerilla spirit is in full effect with the weaponry and vehicles you’ll have at your disposal.

Don’t expect to have top-of-the-line equipment when you enter a fight. Instead, you’ll have to rely on black market dealings and some good old-fashioned ingenuity. Out of everything shown off in the trailer, this part is the most exciting. Sure, seeing a gun that shoots CDs while playing “Hey Macarena!” is incredibly dumb, but several of the weapons the developers gave us a look at today seem like a ton of fun to play with in the open world.

From a recycled motorcycle engine that powers a minigun to a gun that shoots relatively silent sardine cans, the gun design goes a long way to imbue that feeling of being a fighters strapped for resources. This goes even further with the different backpacks seen in the trailer. Those things look like they’ve been slapped together from nothing, but let you fire rocket barrages or give you fuel for a flamethrower. There’s even one that turns into a homemade jetpack.

All of this adds up to a first-look trailer with a ton of promise. Again, they didn’t actually show the game in action that much. It’s just a series of snippets to give you a taste. However, we should start to see the game in bigger chunks over the coming months.