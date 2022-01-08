FIFA 22 Team of the Year nominee reveals continue with best Midfielders

The FIFA 22 Team of the Year reveal is inching closer and closer, but we still don’t know the full list of players that will be on the ballot come January 10. EA and the FIFA team began the process of revealing the nominees yesterday with the best attackers. Today, the reveals continue, as EA Sports has now officially unveiled the nominees for best midfielders in 2021..

The list of midfielder nominees includes several household names among the global football community, including Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante, PSG’s Marco Verratti, Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne, and Manchester United attacking mid Bruno Fernandes. Additionally, this list of nominees includes several young and budding superstars, including Pedri (Barcelona), Phil Foden (Man City), and Jude Bellingham (Dortmund).

Here’s the full list of nominees:

N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Declan Rice (West Ham)

Fabinho (Liverpool)

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Manuel Locatelli (Juventus)

Casemiro (Real Madrid)

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

Jorginho (Chelsea)

Marco Verratti (PSG)

Lucas Paqueta (Lyon)

Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich)

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

Marcos Llorente (Atletico de Madrid)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)

Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig)

Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen)

Nabil Fekir (Real Betis)

Heung-min Son (Tottenham Hotspur)

Filip Kostic (Frankfurt)

Luis Diaz (FC Porto)

The reveal of FIFA 22 Team of the Year nominees will conclude on January 9 with the best defenders and goalkeepers. Voting for the Team of the Year starts on January 10.