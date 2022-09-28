FIFA 23 Ones to Watch leaks include cards for Paulo Dybala and Robert Lewandowski, among others

The first scheduled promo for FIFA 23, the Ones to Watch, will be going live this Friday to coincide with the full worldwide release of the game. This FUT promo will be a major one, at least according to the leaks that have already begun to circulate on social media. That’s because some of the game’s biggest names that have joined new teams for this season will reportedly be featured in it.

The Ones to Watch promo has been a staple of FUT over the past few years. This promo primes FUT players for the new year by releasing special cards of footballers who joined new teams last summer. These Ones to Watch cards have the ability to be upgraded in the future, and we have a full explainer if you need it.

Thanks to FUT leaker @FutSheriff, we already have a clue regarding a few names that will reportedly be a part of this promo. Among those names include A.S. Roma (Roma FC) attacker Paulo Dybala, who joins the club after a lengthy stint with Juventus.

Budding superstar Aurelien Tchouameni will also reportedly be a part of the Ones to Watch promo. Tchouameni left Monaco earlier this year to join a stacked Real Madrid squad, a team that won the UEFA Champions League in 2021-22.

Robert Lewandowski, Richarlison, Renato Sanches, Antonio Rudiger, Antony, Gabriel Jesus, and new Bayern Munich LM Sadio Mane are also among the names that have been leaked out and linked to the Ones to Watch promo.

While the Ones to Watch promo and these cards have not officially gone live, the promo is technically underway during the early access portion of FIFA 23. EA Sports has already released an 84 OVR Ones to Watch card of new Juventus winger Angel di Maria. di Maria, who left PSG earlier this year, is obtainable via a Squad Building Challenge.