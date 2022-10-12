FIFA 23 Rulebreakers leaks point to mavericks Cristiano Ronaldo, Wilfried Zaha, Nabil Fekir, and others

FIFA 23 might be winding down the Road to the Knockout promo, but that doesn’t mean the hype train is anywhere close to stopping. The next promo up is apparently Rulebreakers, which is set to launch on October 14. Leaks have started to drop about who exactly is in the promo, and we’ll collect the names below to give you a sneak peek at everyone coming with Rulebreakers.

These leaks come courtesy of Twitter user FUTSheriff. Sheriff rose to prominence in FIFA 22 with an almost perfect track record with leaks. Thus, you can be fairly confident that every name they share is as close to a lock as you can get with a leak. Of course, EA Sports changes its mind quite often, so there might be a few changes, but it’s rare that Sheriff has bad info. Let’s take a look at the players, starting with one of the greatest players of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo.

🚨SUIIIII !🔥



CRISTIANO RONALDO🇵🇹 has a card added to come in RULEBREAKERS🔥👀



Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x ❤️#FIFA23 pic.twitter.com/VxItsocZmY — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) October 11, 2022

Joining Ronaldo are several others known for their skill on the ball. This includes Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha and Real Betis midfielder Nabil Fekir. Barcelona centerback Gerard Pique is the latest player to leak, which is great news for anyone who loved his Scream card back in FIFA 20.

Of course, knowing the players is only half the battle with Rulebreakers. This promo is all about players getting stat changes that totally change how they play. For instance, FIFA 22 gave us a version of Real Madrid’s Casemiro with greatly improved pace and shooting, at the expense of some of his defending. You should expect similar game-changing boosts with this selection of Rulebreakers.

We will update this article as more players are added to the leaks.