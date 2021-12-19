Final Fantasy VII Remake PS5 upgrade being extended to PS Plus version

In the modern era of seamless upgrades across console generations, it’s rare for games to not offer an upgrade path. Even if a minor fee is required, there’s still generally some way to upgrade to the shinier version without paying full price. Services like PlayStation Plus have complicated this expectation, but luckily, the PS Plus iteration of Final Fantasy VII Remake is joining that growing list of upgradable titles.

Beginning this Wednesday, any user that redeemed Final Fantasy VII remake via PlayStation Plus gets access to the PS5 version at no additional cost. Of course, your general ability to play the game relies on an active PS Plus subscription. Provided you have that, you’re set to experience the most polished version of the critically acclaimed remake. As an added bonus, the Yuffie DLC is also discounted for a limited time.

• Episode Intermission, the DLC featuring Yuffie Kisaragi, will be 25% off for a limited time! pic.twitter.com/mnkCIRR586 — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) December 19, 2021

This news follows a controversial PC port, which has been labelled as one of the worst AAA PC ports in recent memory by members of tech publication Digital Foundry. This isn’t the first time Square Enix faced criticism from the Final Fantasy fanbase in 2021. Many fans were upset when the PlayStation Plus version was confirmed to not offer an upgrade ahead of the PlayStation 5 release earlier this year.