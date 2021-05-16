Final Fantasy XIV is coming to PlayStation 5 on May 25

Square Enix is hosting the Final Fantasy XIV Digital Fan Festival 2021 this weekend, and as part of the celebration, the publisher announced that service for the hit game will be coming to the PlayStation 5 on May 25.

The upgraded game will come with faster load times, support for 4K resolution, and a high-resolution UI. On top of that, the title will come packed with haptic feedback support on the DualSense controller and 3D audio support. Finally, all of you trophy hunters out there will be happy to hear that Final Fantasy XIV on the PS5 will have brand new trophies. The update will come alongside patch 5.55.

This wasn’t the only news to appear for the game — Square Enix also revealed the Endwalker expansion. The new expansion adds the Reaper job, which is a class that wields a two-handed scythe. The new expansion will become available later this year on November 23. Endwalker will be the beginning of a new story and will add a new hub world, jobs, and new locations. While the game is also coming to the PlayStation 5 in just a week or two, the new expansion will also be available on PC, PS4, and Mac as well when it is released.