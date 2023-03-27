Final Fantasy XIV offers free Stormblood expansion to players for a limited time

It’s time to grab your gaming gear and get your game face on because Final Fantasy XIV brings the ultimate surprise for all its fans. The Stormblood expansion pack is now up for grabs, and the best part? It’s absolutely free for a limited time. From March 27 to May 8, all passionate gamers who own or purchase the Final Fantasy XIV Starter Edition can add this thrilling expansion pack to their accounts without spending a penny extra.

The Stormblood expansion is waiting for you to grab, and you wouldn’t want to miss it. With new territories to explore, samurai and red mage jobs to try out, and an epic storyline to immerse yourself in. But here’s the best part: once you redeem Stormblood, it’s yours to keep forever, so don’t worry about missing out when the promotion ends. Head to the participating retailers and grab this offer before it’s too late. Yes, you’ll need an active paid subscription to Final Fantasy XIV Online to play, but let’s face it, the free expansion offer is too good to resist.

Square Enix has been known to offer deals on Final Fantasy XIV almost as frequently as Moogles say, “kupo!” They’re always one step ahead, offering free trials and discounts on expansions like candy in a parade. This promotion will surely be a hit with both veteran and new Final Fantasy XIV players. With the chance to explore new lands and try out exciting new jobs, there’s truly something for everyone. And let’s be honest, who doesn’t love a good deal? Grab your weapon of choice, rally your comrades, and get ready to dive headfirst into the action-packed world of Final Fantasy XIV.