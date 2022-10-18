Manderville Weapons are a unique type of weapon relic you can unlock in Final Fantasy XIV. You will need to complete and progress through a handful of things if you want to gain access to these weapons for your character. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock Manderville Weapons in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to find Manderville Weapons in Final Fantasy XIV

The Manderville Weapons become an available choice once you’ve worked your way through the Hildibrand quests, which means you will need to progress through the ones released up to patch 6.25. The first Hildibrand quest, The Rise and Fall of Gentleman, is available by speaking with Wymond, whom you can find in Ul’dah – Steps of Nald, at coordinates (X:9.8, Y:8.7).

You will need to progress through the most recent Hildibrand adventures and complete The Imperfect Gentleman, which takes you through the Endwalker expansion locations, so you will need access to this expansion pack. Upon completing The Imperfect Gentleman quest, the Manderville quests for the Manderville Weapons will unlock, and you can make your way to speak with the House Manderville Manservant. He should be standing next to you when you complete The Imperfect Gentleman quest at coordinates (X:11.8, Y:11.2) at Radz-at-Han.

When you complete these quests, you will receive a Manderville Weapon of the Job your character uses. If you are looking for a specific Job, make sure you swap to that job before accepting and completing these quests, which will take you through a small adventure of completing Godbert’s weaponsmithing endeavor. For the first step in the 6.25 patch, you must submit 500 Allagan Tomestone of Astronomy.