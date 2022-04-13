Final Fantasy XIV players are loving this new customizable feature added to the Newfound Adventure update

It’s been nearly five months following the release of Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker expansion, which drew critical acclaim, and players jumped into the game in hordes trying to play it. The first major update has come to the game, Newfound Adventure, and there are a handful of new story quests, dungeons, and PvP content for players to check out. These have been appreciated and loved, but players cannot get enough of sharing another small feature added to the game, the customizable Adventurer’s Plate.

If you visit the Final Fantasy XIV Reddit right now, the front page is covered with players sharing their many unique and creative Adventurer’s Plate designs that they’ve created.

The Adventurer’s Plate is a new feature added to the Newfound Adventure update, where players can create a unique plaque with their character on it. They can modify the text, color, frame, and character’s portrait. The character portrait is getting the most love, as players find interesting ways to highlight the unique temperament of their characters.

Some are more extravagant than others, but the feature is another small, creative way players can express themselves in the game alongside the millions of others playing.

portraits are fun pic.twitter.com/6ngtTP2vSp — Victor Quibbles FFXIV (@JoCatFFXIV) April 12, 2022

Newfound Adventure update 6.1 launched yesterday, and we can expect smaller updates to the game over the next several weeks. Today, the Hatching-tide Easter event launched, giving players another emote to use in their Adventurer’s Plate, the Eat Egg animation.