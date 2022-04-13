How to acquire the Eat Egg emote in Final Fantasy XIV

Spring is here and that means Final Fantasy XIV will once against be hosting its annual Hatching-tide seasonal event to celebrate the holiday. This year the event runs from Wednesday April 13, 2022 until Wednesday April 27. A new quest chain is available along with a Fate that will earn you new rewards, including a brand new Eat Egg emote.

Image via Square Enix

To unlock the new Fate and be able to earn the Fortune Egg event currency, players that are level 15 and above can head to Gridania and start the Hippity, Hoppity, Happily quest from Jihli Aliapoh at the Mih Khetto’s Amphitheatre. This short quest chain will lead the player around Gridania, and eventually to the southern part of the Central Shroud near the entrance to the Lavender Beds residential area. There is a holiday Fate called Happiness is a Warm Bunny that spawns here periodically. To complete it, players must run around using the provided net action button to capture bunnies until the Fate ends.

The player can earn up to 10 Fortune Eggs every time they complete this Fate. This currency is spent at the Egg Enthusiast vendor near Jihli back in Gridania. The Eat Egg emote costs 9 Fortune Eggs, which means it can be acquired just by participating in the Fate one time. Other rewards include the Eggsemplary Basket display and a Hatching-tide mobile. Finishing the holiday’s quest chain will also reward you with the Hatching Bunny minion.