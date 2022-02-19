Final Fantasy XIV’s highly anticipated Island Sanctuary feature finally gets a Patch 6.2 confirmation

Square Enix confirmed that the previously announced Island Sanctuary feature for Final Fantasy XIV will be added to the game during Patch 6.2 of the Endwalker expansion. Fans have been eagerly awaiting news of when this new content would go live since it was revealed, and will only have to hold on a little longer before they can set up their hammocks and enjoy some much needed rest.

Island Sanctuaries are described as a unique solo content experience designed for players to be able to cultivate and grow a unique space of their own. Players will be able to tend a farm, raise animals, and even interact with their free-roaming minions they have collected during their travels in Eorzea. It’s also been mentioned that Island Sanctuaries will allow you to invite friends to visit, or visit their islands.

Revealed during the initial Endwalker showcase, Island Sanctuaries were initially supposed to come much sooner, but the fan reaction to its announcement caused the developers to delay its release slightly to further iterate on it before release. Square Enix did say that this is very much considered side content, however, and those looking for a well-crafted definitive farm simulator experience, like Animal Crossing or Stardew Valley, will find Island Sanctuaries slightly different.

Players have a lot to look forward to before Island Sanctuaries launches in Patch 6.2. A Live Stream recently showcased everything coming in Patch 6.1, which is looking like a solid foundation of content to keep busy before setting out for the island life.