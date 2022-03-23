Final Fantasy XV mobile kingdom builder War for Eos just launched in early access

Oh, did you think the Final Fantasy XV spinoffs were done? Not quite. War for Eos is a kingdom builder for mobile devices, and it’s available in early access on Android right now.

War for Eos comes from Machine Zone, who previously developed Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire. That game was part city-builder, part strategy game, and War for Eos looks to follow in its footsteps. The core party of Noctis, Gladiolus, Ignis, and Prompto are seen as playable characters, along with Lady Lunafreya. The description below the new trailer mentions other characters like Cindy as well. Based on the promo image in the Google Play Store that asks you to “collect iconic heroes,” a gacha mechanic for obtaining those party members won’t be a surprise.

In terms of gameplay, the trailer showcase about what you’d expect from a mobile game. You’ll collect and spend resources to build your kingdom with various structures like farms, vaults, and Crownsguard barracks. Combat also plays a role, and you can see the party go up against Final Fantasy staples like enemy soldiers and slimes. The Astral summon Titan also makes a brief appearance.

War for Eos is available now, but only on Android devices. The early access version is up on the Google Play Store, and the APK is available for download as well. In terms of Final Fantasy games in general, the focus is bookending XV right now, thanks to the success of XIV and anticipation for XVI. Final Fantasy XIV just saw some nice improvements in its 6.08 update, and we’re expecting to hear more about XVI this spring.