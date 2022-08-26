Final Fantasy XVI fans are asking for a Steam release thanks to PlayStation 5 price hike

Final Fantasy is the best RPG franchise out there, depending on whom you ask. Fans are hyped for the next mainline release, but even though Final Fantasy XVI is slated to arrive next year, there are some concerns about it being a PlayStation 5 exclusive at launch.

Specifically, the recently announced PlayStation 5 price hike is drawing ire from some Final Fantasy fans in Japan. The price isn’t increasing in every territory, but Japan is one of the regions that will be affected. Starting September 15, the PlayStation 5 price will go up by ¥5,000, before tax. This increase is due to the current trend of global inflation, according to Sony.

Japanese streamer @aitaikimochi (who has provided previous insight on the status of Final Fantasy XVI) pointed out that the game is trending there as a result of the price hike. Increases to both the disc drive and all-digital console prices have people worried. The PlayStation 5 is already in high demand: couple that with a higher price, and you have a group of would-be owners worried about being unable to play the next Final Fantasy.

FF16 is trending in Japan right now due to the fact that many people are tweeting that they’re worried they won’t be able to play the game due to PS5 high demand and price increase of ~6,000yen (new price will be 60,478yen for the CD version and 49,478yen for the digital one) 😞 pic.twitter.com/9bt3auwdd7 — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) August 25, 2022

As a result, the PC as a platform was also trending in Japan — some fans were asking for a Steam release so that they wouldn’t be stuck without a PlayStation 5. Final Fantasy XIV is currently only announced for that console, though a PC port isn’t out of the question at some point in the future. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade found its way to Steam, after all.

As for when Final Fantasy XVI is actually launching, the release date is still a bit nebulous. It’s slated to arrive in summer 2023, but that leaves a pretty big window from July to September. We’ll have to wait for more information from Square Enix on that one. In the meantime, one of the game’s producers has explained why the game isn’t turn-based or open-world.