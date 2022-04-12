Final Fantasy XVI graphic leaked alongside a 35th-anniversary collection, foreshadowing announcements

Final Fantasy XVI has quietly been sitting in the shadows with little to no word from developers Square Enix regarding the project. However, ahead of its late April release, Japanese casual wear designer Uniqlo revealed a Final Fantasy 35th anniversary collection with a graphic t-shirt for every entry in the series. These graphics include Final Fantasy XVI, sparking hope that the Square Enix team is on the cusp of an announcement.

The Final Fantasy graphics were posted on Uniqlo’s Vietnam website but have since been taken down. You can still check out all of the publisher designs that viewers were able to grab before the page went away, including the Final Fantasy XVI graphic.

From what we can see of the design, we can see the outline of the main character that has already been shown off in previous Final Fantasy XVI promotional art. Beyond the protagonist, we have a large, winged creature and cannot make out much else. Beyond these two graphics, there’s not too much to go on.

Uniqlo have accidentally revealed a new Final Fantasy 35th anniversary collection with Square Enix dropping in late April.



It includes a Final Fantasy 16 shirt which is the first new artwork for the game we've seen since October 2020. News soon? 🤔https://t.co/eSk41A4aky #PS5 pic.twitter.com/zNLATAfFrS — Okami Games (@Okami13_) April 12, 2022

While the artwork is not much, seeing the artwork for an imminent announcement is exciting. Square Enix has not shared too many details surrounding Final Fantasy XVI, and seeing official artwork in promotions like this does hint that the team wants to share additional information. So far, we’ve only had the Awakening Trailer, showed off for the PlayStation 5 back in September 2020.

The Final Fantasy 35th-anniversary is meant to be on December 18, but Uniqlo is releasing these graphic t-shirts sometime in late April. With these lining up, we could hear something about Final Fantasy XVI later this spring or summer. We’d hope for a new trailer at this point and some more in-depth gameplay knowledge. It feels like the perfect time to get fans hyped for many more years of Final Fantasy.