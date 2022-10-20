Final Fantasy XVI highlights the tense factions and their hungry ambitions for Valisthea

The multiple factions in Final Fantasy XVI will clash as they attempt to gain control over the land, Valisthea. Littered throughout the realm are Mothercrystals, which are controlled by the kingdoms of these factions, but peace is a thin facade, ready to burst into a flaming war. The latest Final Fantasy XVI trailer, aptly named “Ambition,” highlights these factions, their motivations, and the strained politics.

The trailer goes through the factions of Final Fantasy XVI. We meet the Grand Duchy of Rosaria, the Holy Empire of Sanbreque, the Dhalmekian Republic, the Iron Kingdom, and the Kingdom of Waloed. There are several stark differences between each, with the Grand Duchy of Rosaria being one of tradition. In contrast, the Kingdom of Waloed prefers to stick to the shadows, isolating itself from the world.

These factions will clash as they attempt to wrest control of each Mother Crystal, and powerful leaders can control Eikons, powerful deities, that could turn the tide. In previous trailers, we know our main cast consists of Clive Rosfield, Joshua Rosfield, and Jill Warrick. Clive is the Archduke of Rosaria, with Joshua being his little brother. Jill is a former princess of fallen Northern Territories and is the foster sister to these two other characters. Given where these characters are situated, they have a significant role to play in these dangerous conflicts.

The trailer does an excellent job of setting up the significant factions themselves, and although we do not receive the names of the leaders, it does a good job of preparing us for the explosive conflicts set to take place. Closer to the end of the trailer, we see a bit more rapid-fire gameplay, with the player taking on Odin, Infrit fighting against Titan, and Phoenix against Eikon of Fire. These battles look massive, and they will likely be fairly cinematic.

Final Fantasy XVI is set to release sometime in the summer 2023. We can expect an exact release date sometime earlier that year.