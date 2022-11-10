First action-packed Dragon Age: Absolution Netflix trailer is the appetizer to Dreadwolf’s main course

The next Dragon Age game is Dreadwolf, but it’s going to be a while before fans of the BioWare RPG can actually play it. Fortunately, an upcoming animated Netflix series looks like the perfect thing to whet the appetite of anyone of anyone who wants more Dragon Age. “Looks” is definitely the right word to use there, because we’ve now seen the show in action.

Netflix has released the official trailer for Dragon Age: Absolution, and it gives us a good idea of what to expect from the show. Our protagonist is Miriam, an elf mercenary who’s not to be confused with the minor character of the same name from Dragon Age: Origins. Miriam’s voice actress, Kimberly Brooks, actually voiced Lanaya and some others in that game, and you’ve also likely heard her as Ashley in Mass Effect, Barbara Gordon in Batman: Arkham, and Hollis Forsythe in Psychonauts 2. Other renown voice actors like Matt Mercer, Ashley Burch, and Phil Lamar are also in the Absolution cast.

According to the trailer description, “Dragon Age: Absolution explores mature subjects concerning freedom, power, and corruption.” Miriam herself must wrestle with “the trauma looming over her past.” The show will debut on Netflix on December 9, and it will consist of six half-hour episodes. Absolution is a collaboration between BioWare and Red Dog Culture House, which previously produced The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf for Netflix.

Speaking of wolves, this series should hopefully hold some fans over as they wait for the arrival of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. The upcoming BioWare RPG has reached its alpha milestone, but it’s still going to be a while before we see it or get our hands it. As of February of this year, the game was reportedly on track to release in 2023, but we’ll have to see if that proves true. As it stands, BioWare has not announced the Dragon Age: Dreadwolf release date or even a wider launch window.