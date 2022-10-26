Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has reached its alpha milestone, but you’re still going to wait a long time for it

Bioware general manager Gary McKay released a post on the Bioware blog to share the latest exciting news for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. Dreadwolf has reached a very important part of development — the title has reached alpha. McKay describes the alpha stage as when the whole game comes together, meaning the developers can experience the entire title from beginning to end. However, he states that the game is “not finished by any means,” and more work for the title is still needed before the game can head to the end of production.

Getting to alpha means the developers can focus on upscaling the visuals in Dreadwolf to match their final form and iterate gameplay features. The alpha state also allows the developers to evaluate the game’s story and see if there need to be any fixes to the narrative to make it cohesive. The big focus for the developers on the story is to see how relationships in the game evolve throughout players’ playtime and to discover if the story comes together by the end. According to McKay, the characters are his favorite part of the game, and he’s excited to go in-depth with the cast of Dragon Age now that development completed the Alpha milestone.

McKay reminds readers that Dreadwolf isn’t the only game being developed at BioWare. There’s a team that is still working on the new Mass Effect game, with a promise that fans should look forward to the company’s celebration of N7 Day next month. Star Wars: The Old Republic is also still in development at BioWare, but McKay didn’t entice readers with promising new news.

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf entered the middle stages of production back in February. The Dreadwolf subtitle wouldn’t be revealed until June with a post on Twitter. Dreadwolf is the nickname for Fen’Harel, an Elven deity in the Dragon Age world and a major supporting character. The deity went by Solas in Dragon Age: Inquisition and was a party member, but he had ulterior motives. The post-credits scene in Inquisition revealed his identity as Fen’Harel and sets up the next game in the Dragon Age series.