Footage for the new Sonic-inspired Fall Guys stage has been leaked

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will have a Sonic crossover at the end of summer. The Sonic crossover has been teased by Mediatonic with official images, but data miners have discovered more about the Fall Guys Sonic crossover. One data miner discovered new character costumes and a new stage based on the Sonic games. If you don’t want to be spoiled on what’s coming next, we recommend not reading further. The new Sonic stage is called Bean Hill Zone, based on the iconic Green Hill Zone.

FGPancake on Twitter and YouTube data mined several images for the upcoming Sonic stage back in June. They also found data on new Sonic costumes and a Bean Hill Zone icon. Pancake was now able to get gameplay footage of the Bean Hill Zone and released it on their YouTube Channel. The stage is a rectangle-shaped arena filled with multiple obstacles, including the iconic red springs from the Sonic games.

There’s no end goal of Bean Hill Zone, the footage shows Pancake’s Bean Man traveling around the stage. There are pipes that the Bean Man can enter that will transport him to other parts of the stage. The Bean Man can also run through circular structures that will speed them up, and there will be treadmill tracks on the top layer of the stage. Pancake also revealed in the footage that the stage can have Sonic Rings, but the footage shows that Pancake’s Bean Man can’t interact with them.

The Sonic Rings are likely going to be part of a new Round (AKA mini-games) for the Sonic collaboration. The new Bean Hill Zone Icon found by Pancake suggests this, and the round could potentially be about which team earns the most rings at the end of the stage. The stage will probably house several other rounds, like Jinxed and Tail Tag.