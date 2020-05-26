Fortnite 12.61 update – patch notes

With the current season winding down, Epic is still pushing updates for Fortnite, trying to fix up some issues that players have been experiencing. They are still not publishing patch notes, so we have drawn together what we could from the community Trello Board. This update introduced the Storm the Agency challenges.

There have also been some adjustments to aim assist on PC again, and it seems this will be something on an ongoing saga as Epic tries to balance laser aim and players complaining about it. Once again, there are no details available on what the changes may be, although Epic has stated that they will be keeping an eye on the issue going forward.

General

Numbers not changing on sports-themed Outfits.

Support-A-Creator dashboard display issue.

Windows 7 stability issue.

Battle Royale

Players stuck on black screen in Operation: Infiltration.

Dragacorn Glider temporarily disabled in competitive playlists.

Riot Control Baton Pickaxe temporarily disabled.

Save the World

Exploding Deathbomb deals damage to the objective through builds

Black Metal Weapons do not respect self-damage amount when performing Critical Hits

Creative