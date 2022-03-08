Fortnite 19.40 update hotfix adds “loot chickens” that can drop players powerful weapons

Epic Games has released a hotfix for the recently released 19.40 update which adds a new type of chicken, “loot chickens” players of the battle royale should keep an eye out for. Shooting one of these loot-carrying birds will reward players with a powerful weapon, chickens will spawn with a glowing aura which gives players a hint at the rarity of the weapon with purple symbolizing a legendary drop.

Be warned though, getting into a fight with these flightless birds has its own risks as they can kill you alongside their buddies like the deadliest flock of Cuccos in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Loot chickens will spawn randomly, players are more likely to see them pop up in the southern section.

That’s not to say you can’t use their chaotic violence in your favor, by holding a chicken you can lead a pack to a nearby enemy to peck them to death. Catching them isn’t easy but players can also hold them to fly, jumps will be higher as you slowly float down to the ground.

The existing Loot Sharks, Wolves, Boars and Frogs have all been temporarily vaulted for Avian Ambush week, which kicked off earlier today, to increase the spawn rate of loot chickens, according to Fortnite News. The addition of loot chickens will apparently be around much longer to attack enemies even after Avian Ambush week concludes on March 15 which is a couple of days before Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1’s battle pass concludes and a new season is likely to begin.