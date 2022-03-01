Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 14 seasonal quests and challenges

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1’s Week 14 quests have finally been unraveled, meaning players can get in that last second XP boost just before Season 2 arrives. This set of challenges is relative easy compared to most, but it does ask players travel to small, unmarked places like Windbreakers and Happy Campers.

As always, the latest week lends nine new quests to complete, giving players the chance to gain up to 225,000 XP and possibly even some Battle Stars. Keep in mind, it is wise to use up any rewarded Battle Stars as soon as possible, with Season 1’s Battle Pass now set to disappear in just days. Here’s what to expect to do during Week 14.

Week 14 seasonal quests and challenges

Reach a speed of 65 in a vehicle at Chonker’s Speedway or Behemoth Bridge (0/1)

Deal damage to opponents at Covert Cavern or Sanctuary (0/75)

Dance on top of Klombo (0/1)

Hide in a dumpster at Tilted Towers and The Daily Bugle (0/2)

Search a Seven or IO chest (0/1)

Decorate Shell or High Water and Happy Campers with flamingo lawn ornaments (0/5)

Survive on top of wind turbines at Windbreakers for 30 seconds (0/30)

Collect a weapon of Legendary rarity or higher (0/1)

Complete a bounty from a bounty board (0/1)

Despite some of these being a breeze, we have provided links above to guides that can help complete the more difficult quests.