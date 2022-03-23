Fortnite adds gold medal snowboarder Chloe Kim, top players will unlock her early

Fortnite’s Icon Series has brought a bunch of real-world champions to the battle royale game, and Lebron James isn’t the only athlete getting the star treatment. Snowboarder Chloe Kim just won her second gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and now she’s riding into Fortnite.

As shown on the Fortnite blog, the Chloe Kim set includes four different outfit styles, one of which has a cool icy coating, literally and figuratively. Kim’s bundle also includes the Sub-Zero Flight Back Bling, Frozen Flourish Pickaxe, and Nunbola Glider, which lets her ride on the back of a blue dragon. A snowboard flip emote and new loading screen are part of the package too. All of that comes to the Fortnite store this Saturday, March 26, at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT, but you’ll be able to score it earlier if you play well.

The Chloe Kim Cup is happening on Thursday, March 24. The no-builds Duos tournament will be held in every region, and you’ll earn points based on your match placement. Epic Games says that the “top-performing players in each region” will unlock Kim’s outfits and Back Bling as their prize. Additionally, any participant that earns eight points will unlock the Nunbola Glider, which might be the highlight of the whole package.

Epic Games can certainly afford to hand out prizes like this. There’s tremendous support from the Fortnite community too — $50 million for Ukraine was raised in just two days.