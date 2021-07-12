Lebron James X Fortnite – start date, skin release date, and more

The long-rumored Lebron James skin will be arriving in Fortnite in a special event featuring an item shop taken by King James, special challenges, and more.

A Lebron James skin arriving in the game has been known about for some time, but the exact details of what would seem to be a fairly substantial event have not been known until the last couple of days when more information started to leak out.

When is the event and when does the Lebron James skin appear in the shop?

On July 14, the Fortnite Item Shop will be taken over by Lebron James, and his skin will be introduced either on that day or shortly after. At the moment, we don’t know what additional items will be added to the shop, but the main skin and some kind of bundle will be added, and a special background will be added to the shop for the duration.

Special King’s Bling Challenges

The event will feature a set of special King’s Bling Challenges that players can complete to get free items in the game. We do not know what those challenges will be, but will update this guide when they are released.

Does Lebron James play Fortnite?

While we can’t find information on whether James plays Fortnite, he is a big fan of video games. As a kid, James used to play Shaq-Fu, a game featuring Shaquille O’Neal and used to dominate his friends thanks to his eidetic memory. He is also a fan of the Madden franchise. The man even got his son an Xbox cake for his birthday.